DL Wilnerson Telemaque Signs with West Virginia
West Virginia adds another big piece to the defensive line with Wilnerson Telemaque. He flipped from Wisconsin about a month ago and has decided to remain a Mountaineer regardless of who the new coach is.
DL Wilnerson Telemaque
Height: 6'6" Weight: 260
Hometown: Miami, Florida
School: Northwestern
Offers
Akron, Bowling Green, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Southern, Illinois, Indiana, Liberty, Louisville, LSU, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Pitt, SMU, Syracuse, Temple, Texas A&M, Toledo, USF, Wake Forest, West Virginia.
Evaluation
Telemaque is one of my top-rated recruits in this class for the Mountaineers. He does a great job of setting the edge and containing the run game. The pass rush is still a work in progress, but with coaching and development in a college system, he'll be able to put it all together and be someone who can give you three or four sacks per season. Tough, physical kid that will draw double teams because of his ability to slam the door shut in the run game.
