Breaking Down What WVU is Getting in 2026 LB Commit Miles Khatri
Earlier this month, West Virginia picked up a commitment from class of 2026 linebacker Miles Khatri (6'0", 215 lbs) of Pike Road, Alabama. He chose the Mountaineers over opportunities from Arkansas State, Charlotte, Liberty, UAB, Western Kentucky, and a few others.
Today, we take a closer look at what the Mountaineers are getting in this talented linebacker who racked up 117 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and four sacks in 2024, and totaled 247 tackles, 30 tackles for loss, and seven sacks over the past two seasons.
Highlights
Evaluation
One of the better pass coverage linebackers I've evaluated in a while in terms of the players the Mountaineers have landed. Knows how to play the ball in the air, bump a receiver of his landmark, and when to bail on the route and come downhill to chase after the quarterback. Runs like a safety, which will allow him to line up in the slot and take some responsibility off the defensive backs. Fits the run game pretty well and pursues with conviction. Needs to get a little bigger without losing his ability to run stride for stride with receivers. Unless WVU adds big portal numbers at linebacker, he'll have a shot to crack the rotation fairly early in his career.
