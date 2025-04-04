Dynamic Dual-Threat Quarterback Includes West Virginia in Top List of Schools
Class of 2026 quarterback Legend Bey (5'10", 175 lbs) of Forney, Texas, has begun the process of trimming down his recruitment.
On Thursday, the dual-threat quarterback announced his top 10 list of schools: Boston College, Duke, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, and West Virginia.
Others who have offered Bey and are hoping to still be considered include Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Cincinnati, Colorado, Houston, Memphis, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Pitt, San Diego State, SMU, TCU, Tulane, UCF, and Utah.
Bey will be taking an official visit to West Virginia this weekend, and while a decision isn't expected to be made anytime soon, the Mountaineers could make significant progress and become one of the leaders in his recruitment by the time his visit wraps up.
WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez seems to like the makeup of his current quarterback room, but he doesn't have an elite running quarterback on the roster. Nicco Marchiol, Jaylen Henderson, Scotty Fox, and Khalil Wilkins are all capable runners but don't have the speed and shiftiness that Bey has.
As a junior at North Forney High School, Bey rushed for 1,912 yards and 28 touchdowns, picking up 11.7 yards per tote.
