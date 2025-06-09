BREAKING: EDGE Noah Tishendorf Flips From Oregon State to West Virginia
For the second time today, West Virginia has successfully flipped a recruit committed elsewhere. Earlier in the day, it was James Madison defensive back pledge Simaj Hill, and now, it's pass rusher Noah Tishendorf (6'3", 240 lbs), who was initially committed to Oregon State.
The Lake Oswego, Oregon native also held offers from Fresno State, Idaho, Montana, Montana State, Nevada, New Mexico, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State, Wyoming, and a few others.
"The attention to detail they have on the players they recruit, they make me feel like a priority, and they truly believe in me," he told West Virginia On SI. "The staff at WVU is amazing and makes my family feel better about being far from home, with them taking care of me."
Over his last two seasons, Tishendorf has put up monster numbers, combining for 102 tackles, 38 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, and nine quarterback hurries.
Stayed tuned as we'll have more in-depth analysis on this breaking story on West Virginia On SI, soon.
West Virginia's Current 2026 Commits
QB Jyron Hughley, RB Jett Walker, TE Sam Hamilton, EDGE Noah Tishendorf, LB Cameron Dwyer, DB Simaj Hill, DB Jaylon Jones (JUCO), S Taj Powell, and S Emory Snyder.
