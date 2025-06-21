Mountaineers Now

Elite OL Da'Ron Parks Lists WVU in Final 12 With SEC and Big Ten Powers

WVU makes the top group for one of the nation's best 2026 offensive linemen.

Josh Wolfe

OL Da'Ron Parks includes WVU in top 12.
OL Da'Ron Parks includes WVU in top 12. / WVU Athletics Department
West Virginia has been busy this June on the recruiting trail, and it's not slowing down. They have made the top 12 for Da'Ron Parks, who is one of the best 2026 offensive linemen in the country, and he happens to be from the state of West Virginia.

Parks announced his top 12 on his X profile, and it included Florida State, Oregon, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Rutgers, Oklahoma, Auburn, Georgia, Ohio State, Penn State, and West Virginia. So far, he has officially visited Ohio State, Auburn, Florida State, and Rutgers.

The 6'5", 300-pound lineman from Hurricane, West Virginia, started his high school career at Hurricane High School. However, before his junior season, he transferred to Cardinal Mooney High School in Florida to prove himself against tougher competition.

West Virginia has a tall mountain to climb in order to get Parks' commitment, but if they are able to get him on campus, anything is possible. WVU currently has three 2026 offensive line commits in Camden Goforth, Justyn Lyles, and Rhett Morris.

West Virginia recently lost out on Parks' teammate LaRon Dues (Indiana), who also started his high school career at Hurricane High School.

Josh Wolfe
JOSH WOLFE

Josh graduated from WVU Parkersburg with a Bachelors in Business Administration. He has several years of experience in both recruiting coverage and marketing with DUB-V Nation, which is now West Virginia On SI. He's played a critical part in building the site's audience, relationships, and reach. Behind the scenes, Josh has been the mastermind of the WVU recruiting hot board and transfer tracker.

