Elite Scoring Guard Jemel Jones Contacted by West Virginia in the Transfer Portal
West Virginia may be one of the best defensive teams in the country under Ross Hodge, but they won't neglect the offensive side of the ball, as proven evident in their recent pickup of the nation's best three-point shooter Honor Huff, who comes in from Chattanooga.
Hodge is targeting another elite-level scorer in Cal State Bakersfield's Jemel Jones, according to Sam Kayser of 24/7 High School Sports. He's also heard from Bradley, Charlotte, Illinois, Murray State, New Mexico State, Saint Louis, Seton Hall, Southern Illinois, St. Bonaventure, UCF, UNLV, USC, and Utah State.
In his one and only season with the Roadrunners, Jones averaged 18.9 points per game, shooting 47% from the field and 35% from three-point range. He had some massive performances along the way, including a 45-point output against Cal State Northridge, two 29-point games against Hawai'i, and a 37-point game against Long Beach State.
Before making the jump up to Division I, Jones spent time at junior college playing for Olive-Harvey and South Suburban. There, he had two games where he put up video game numbers, scoring 51 and 56. Jones was a two-time NJCAA II All-American and the NABC Two Year College Player of the Year.
Jones will have one year of eligibility remaining.
