Ex-North Texas Commit DeAndre Thomas to Follow Ross Hodge to West Virginia
For the second time today, the West Virginia Mountaineers have picked up a commitment with North Texas ties. Earlier in the day, North Texas transfer Brenen Lorient announced he would be following Ross Hodge to WVU, and now, class of 2025 forward DeAndre Thomas, who was committed to Hodge at NTU, will be doing the same.
"Excited to announce I will be following the previous North Texas coaching staff to (West Virginia)," Thomas posted on X.
Thomas is a 6-foot-7, 210-pound wing from Allen, Texas. Prior to picking the Mean Green, Thomas also considered offers from Holy Cross, Oral Roberts, Rice, Texas-Rio Grande Valley, Tulsa, UC Riverside, Utah Tech, and UTSA.
In 35 games as a senior, Thomas averaged 10.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, one steal, and 0.5 blocks per game while shooting 55% from the floor and 31% from three-point range.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
West Virginia Lands North Texas Transfer Forward Brenen Lorient
D1Baseball Head Says WVU Must Beat Someone 'With a Pulse' to Get Ranked
2026 Defensive Back Reveals Top Schools, Schedules Visit to West Virginia
As Expected, West Virginia's Quarterback Battle to Carry Into Fall Camp