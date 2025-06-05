Ex-WVU Commit Considering Other Side of the Backyard Brawl, Sets Visit to Pitt
Class of 2026 wide receiver Jeffar Jean-Noel (5'10", 160 lbs) became the second member of Rich Rodriguez's first high school recruiting class since returning to West Virginia, but that only lasted two and a half months.
Back in mid-April, the Fort Lauderdale, Florida native decided to back out of his commitment to West Virginia and consider other options.
"After prayer and talks with my family, I’ve decided to decommit from West Virginia University and reopen my recruitment," Jean-Noel said in a post on X. "This wasn’t easy. I’m grateful for the love and support from the coaching staff. Much respect to the program."
Since opening things up, he's taken official visits to Georgia Tech and Purdue, and today through Saturday, he'll be at WVU's archrival, Pitt, for an official visit. Florida Atlantic, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami (FL), Michigan, UCF, Washington, Wisconsin, and others have offered, but have not scheduled any future visits.
During his junior season at American Heritage, Jean-Noel logged 34 receptions for 505 yards and five touchdowns.
If Jean-Noel does end up at Pitt, there's a good chance he would only play West Virginia once. After this year's Brawl, the next meeting between the two schools is scheduled for 2029, which would be his fourth year in college.
