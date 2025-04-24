Ex-WVU Signee Trent MacLean Picks New School
One of the three recruits who initially signed with Darian DeVries and the West Virginia Mountaineers, Trent MacLean, has found a new home.
After getting released from his National Letter of Intent, the four-star forward briefly opened up his recruitment before settling on staying in California, choosing to play for Saint Mary's.
The Gaels are coming off a 29-6 season in which they were the regular season champs of the West Coast Conference. They fell to Gonzaga by seven in the WCC Tournament championship and then lost to No. 2 Alabama in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
MacLean, the son of UCLA legend Don MacLean, initially picked the Mountaineers over offers from Arizona State, Loyola Marymount, Rutgers, Saint Mary's, UC Riverside, UC Santa Barbara, and several others. His father remains, and unless the conference is rebooted, the all-time leading scorer in PAC-12 history.
Kelvin Odih and Braydon Hawthorne were the other two signees who reopened their recruitment and are still undecided. Maryland and Utah are heavily pursuing Odih, while Hawthorne has interest from Kentucky, Virginia Tech, and others, while also considering a return to West Virginia.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Former WVU G Joseph Yesufu is Heading into Coaching
Former WVU TE Jack Sammarco Lands at Prominent SEC School
West Virginia Extends Offer to McNeese State WR Jer'Michael Carter
Where Does Wyatt Milum Land in NFL Draft? What Round? Final Draft Projections Are In