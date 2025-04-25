Experienced Jacksonville State Offensive Tackle Transfer to Visit WVU, Two Others
The West Virginia offensive line has a long way to go before head coach Rich Rodriguez can feel comfortable with his two-deep. In this wave of transfer portal recruiting, the Mountaineers are expected to be heavily active in pursuit of beefing up its front.
A familiar face could reunite with Rodriguez, Jacksonville State offensive tackle transfer Will O’Steen (6’4”, 290 lbs). According to Chris Hummer of 247 Sports, O’Steen has scheduled visits with North Carolina, South Carolina, and West Virginia.
After not seeing any action during his true freshman season, O’Steen took over as a starter in 2022 and has since logged 38 starts. The White Plains, Alabama native was named an Honorable Mention All-CUSA selection in 2023 and a First-Team All-CUSA selection this past season.
O’Steen would be competing for a starting spot alongside fellow tackles Ty’Kieast Crawford (Arkansas transfer), Xavier Bausley, Nick Krahe, and Mickel Clay (North Alabama transfer).
He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
