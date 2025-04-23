BREAKING: FCS All-American Linebacker Transfer Signs with West Virginia
Wednesday morning, Southern Illinois linebacker transfer Ben Bogle (6'2", 225 lbs) signed with West Virginia, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.
Bogle chose the Mountaineers over offers from Arkansas State, Bowling Green, Delaware State, James Madison, New Mexico State, Oklahoma State, Texas State, Toledo, UNLV, USF, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and Western Kentucky.
In twelve games this season with the Saluskis, Bogle recorded 87 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, three QB hits, and two interceptions. In Week 2 alone, he racked up 12 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks against Austin Peay.
At season's end, Bogle received All-American honors from Associated Press (honorable mention), Phil Steele (4th Team), and FCS Football Central (3rd Team). He was also named Second Team All-MVFC.
Prior to Bogle's commitment, the Mountaineers had very little experience at the linebacker position, with just Reid Carrico, Chase Wilson (Colorado State transfer), and Ben Cutter logging a significant amount of reps at the collegiate level.
Bogle will have two years of eligibility remaining.
