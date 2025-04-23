FCS Wide Receiver Transfer Justin Smith-Brown Wraps Up Visit to West Virginia
South Carolina State wide receiver transfer Justin Smith-Brown (6'1", 190 lbs) recently took a visit to West Virginia and left impressed with what the Mountaineers had to offer. UTEP and a couple of others have been in contact with the veteran playmaker, but WVU isJu the perceived favorite at the moment.
A year ago, Smith-Brown worked his way into the wide receiver rotation, hauling in 22 receptions for 357 yards and three touchdowns. This past fall, he doubled that production, finishing the season with 54 catches for 749 yards and four scores. He posted 100-yard receiving games against Norfolk State and Tennessee Tech, and fell one yard short of a third 100-yard game in the Bulldogs' win over Delaware State.
West Virginia is looking to add a couple more receivers this spring to help round out the 105-man roster. This offseason, they've already brought in six transfers at the position: Cam Vaughn (Jacksonville State), Jarod Bowie (Jacksonville State), Cyrus Traugh (Youngstown State), Oran Singleton Jr. (Eastern Michigan), Jeff Weimer (Idaho State), and Christian Hamilton (North Carolina).
Smith-Brown will have one year of eligibility.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Oklahoma Offensive Line Transfer Josh Aisosa Takes Visit to West Virginia
West Virginia Native, ESPN Legendary Broadcaster, Mike Patrick Passes Away
FCS All-American Linebacker Transfer Signs with West Virginia
West Virginia Forward Toby Okani Declares for 2025 NBA Draft