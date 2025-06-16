Film Breakdown: What Robert Stith Brings to West Virginia’s 2026 WR Room
Class of 2026 wide receiver Robert Stith (6'2", 185 lbs) of Niceville, Florida, was one of several recruits who committed to West Virginia on Sunday.
Stith picked the Mountaineers over opportunities at Arkansas State, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Florida International, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Jacksonville State, Kansas State, Kentucky, Liberty, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, South Alabama, Southern Miss, Toledo, Troy, Tulane, UAB, UConn, UNLV, and USF.
This morning, we take a closer look at what WVU is getting in Stith, who caught 45 passes for 870 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior.
Highlights
Evaluation
Smooth runner. Doesn't have blazing speed, but can definitely get separation and get behind the defense on deep balls. A lot of underneath catch-and-go stuff on his tape, combined with a fair amount of go balls. Interested to see how well he can work the middle of the field on intermediate stuff since there's just not much of it on film. Wouldn't expect him to contribute in year one, but could work his way into the rotation by year two, but certainly by year three once he spends a bunch of time with Mike Joseph in the weight room.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Versatile OL Target D’Nilyeon Taylor Sets Commitment Date With WVU in the Mix
Top WVU QB Target Getting Close to a Decision With Final Visits Wrapping Up
MAILBAG: Underrated Transfer, Alabama Series, Remaining '26 Spots, Another QB? + More
WVU Stays Red-Hot as 2026 OL Justyn Lyles Commits to the Mountaineers