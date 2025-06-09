Mountaineers Now

Flip Alert: West Virginia Lands Commitment from Defensive Back Simaj Hill

The Mountaineers add a secondary piece for the future.

Schuyler Callihan

Monday afternoon, the West Virginia Mountaineers received news that their 2026 recruiting class got a little bigger. James Madison defensive back pledge Simaj Hill (6'1", 180 lbs) of St. Joseph's Prep in Philadelphia, PA, flipped his commitment to WVU following an official visit to Morgantown over the weekend.

Hill also had interest in Buffalo, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Liberty, Miami (Ohio), Syracuse, UConn, Wake Forest, and a few others.

“It was a great I really enjoyed everyone and the whole experience," Hill said of his visit to Morgantown. "Once I went to West Virginia, I knew that this was the school for me.”

Stayed tuned as we'll have more in-depth analysis on this breaking story on West Virginia On SI, soon.

West Virginia's Current 2026 Commits

QB Jyron Hughley, RB Jett Walker, TE Sam Hamilton, LB Cameron Dwyer, DB Simaj Hill, DB Jaylon Jones (JUCO), S Taj Powell, and S Emory Snyder.

