Flip Watch? West Virginia Continues Pursuit of Missouri Defensive Line Commit

Schuyler Callihan

The West Virginia coaching staff is in hot pursuit of several recruits on the 2020 recruiting trail, but specifically defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo (DeSmet Jesuit HS/Saint Louis, MO) who is currently committed to the Missouri Tigers.

However, that isn't stopping the Mountaineers from putting forth their full effort to try and reel Wingo in and away from his home state team.

"I speak with the defensive line coach [Jordan Lesley] almost every single day," Wingo said. "I have a great relationship with coach Lesley. He checks on the family often and I can tell he is a great person and coach," he added.

If DeSmet Jesuit High School sounds familiar, well that is where incoming freshman linebacker Lanell Carr hails from and the two have always loved the thought of playing at the collegiate level together.

"Lanell loves everything about WVU and feels that he and I could really be huge in the Big 12. I have always wanted to play with one of my teammates and Lanell would be that ideal teammate," Wingo said. 

Despite being committed to Missouri, Wingo tells Mountaineer Maven that he does plan on taking all five of his official visits with Missouri, West Virginia, Texas Tech, and Kansas State being four of the schools he wants to take an official on, with the fifth to be determined.

Wingo did have a visit to Morgantown set up for June 14th back in April, but with the dead period being extended due to the coronavirus, that will have to be rescheduled.

Do you think West Virginia will be able to flip 2020 Missouri commit Mekhi Wingo? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

