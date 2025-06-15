Flipped! West Virginia Lands Commitment from Offensive Lineman Camden Goforth
West Virginia has been busy building their future through the 2026 class. Today, they added a commitment from offensive lineman Camden Goforth who flipped his pledge from Coastal Carolina.
"I really like the direction WVU is going," he told West Virginia On SI. "Conversations so far have been highly positive, and I can see the winning future for WVU. I already know from conversations with Coach Bicknell that this coaching staff is building something special at WVU, and Coach Rich Rod will definitely make sure it happens."
The 6'4" 295 295-pound lineman from Athens, Tennessee, chose the Mountaineers over NC State, Coastal Carolina, Western Kentucky, Arkansas State, Florida Atlantic, Georgia State, Liberty, Memphis, Navy, Tulane, and a handful of schools from the FCS level.
He projects to be an interior offensive lineman at the collegiate level, and could play guard or center.
Stayed tuned as we'll have more in-depth analysis on this breaking story on West Virginia On SI, soon.
West Virginia's Current 2026 Commits
QB Jyron Hughley, RB Jett Walker, TE Sam Hamilton, OL Rhett Morris, OL Camden Goforth, EDGE Noah Tishendorf, DL Cam Mallory, LB Cameron Dwyer, LB Antoine Sharp, LB Miles Khatri, DB Simaj Hill, DB Jaylon Jones (JUCO), S Taj Powell, and S Emory Snyder.
