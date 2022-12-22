Florida State LB Transfer Amari Gainer Announces Decision Date

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineers Now, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

The West Virginia football program signed 17 players on the first day of the early signing period and added one more to that Thursday morning with the addition of safety Aden Nelson.

The early signing period for high school athletes ends tomorrow, but that doesn't mean the work stops for the coaching staff. WVU head coach Neal Brown told reporters yesterday that they probably won't use any of the remaining 8-12 open spots on high school kids and will instead leave those open to transfers.

He also mentioned that there are a few transfers who are already committed to the program but have not made it publicly known. Could one of those commits be Florida State linebacker Amari Gainer?

Possibly. The veteran backer recently took an official visit to WVU and also had an in-home visit with Coach Brown the day after he entered the portal. The two sides have remained in touch ever since and there is some momentum building.

Gainer announced Thursday afternoon that he will be making his transfer destination known on December 30th. Cincinnati and North Carolina are also in the mix.

