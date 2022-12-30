Florida State LB Transfer Amari Gainer Makes Decision

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineers Now, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

West Virginia's defense could have received some much-needed help Friday afternoon as former Florida State linebacker Amari Gainer announced his commitment. Unfortunately, for Neal Brown and his staff, they came up short on landing the talented prospect as Gainer chose North Carolina.

Gainer chose UNC over Cincinnati, West Virginia, and others.

During his time with the Seminoles, Gainer racked up 210 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, six sacks, and five forced fumbles. The Tallahassee, Florida native was a former consensus four-star recruit out of Chiles High School, the same school as WVU quarterback Garrett Greene. Gainer and Greene played two years of high school ball together from 2016-17.

As a coveted recruit, Gainer pretty much had an offer from everywhere you can think of. Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, Mississippi State, Missouri, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Purdue, Texas, UCLA, Virginia, and several others were all in on him coming out of high school.

Gainer will have one year of eligibility remaining.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.