Florida WR has WVU in Top 10

West Virginia is among the top ten schools for Miami (Fla.) wide receiver, Yulkeith Brown.

Brown announced his list on Sunday via Twitter.

The Mountaineers are joined on the list with a few of college football’s powerhouse programs.

Other schools making the cut include Georgia, Miami (Fla.), Florida, Kentucky, Rutgers, Virginia, Maryland, South Carolina, and Penn State.

Brown, 5-foot-10, 175-pounds, recorded 26 catches for over 700 yards and nine receiving touchdowns this past season as a junior.