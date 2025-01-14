BREAKING: Former Charlotte & SEC QB Transfer Commits to West Virginia
Monday evening, West Virginia head football coach Rich Rodriguez added another quarterback to the mix, gaining a commitment from Charlotte transfer Max Brown.
Brown appeared in five games this season for the 49ers, completing 43-of-93 pass attempts (46%) for 561 yards and three touchdowns to six interceptions. He injured the thumb on his throwing hand early in the season against North Carolina and missed over a month of action.
Brown began his career at Florida, taking a redshirt in 2022 and then serving as a backup in 2023. In six games with the Gators, he completed 19-of-28 pass attempts for 192 yards. Between the two programs, he rushed the ball 56 times for 109 yards.
He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
WVU's updated transfer portal class
QB Jaylen Henderson (Texas A&M), QB Max Brown (Charlotte), RB Tye Edwards (Northern Iowa), RB LJ Turner (Catawba College), WR Cyrus Traugh (Youngstown State), WR Cam Vaughn (Jacksonville State), WR Daveon Walker (Butler C.C.), WR Jarod Bowie (Jacksonville State), WR Oran Singleton Jr. (Eastern Michigan), TE Jacob Barrick (Jacksonville State), TE Johnny Pascuzzi (Iowa), OL Ty'Kieast Crawford (Arkansas), OL Walter Young Bear (Tulsa), OL Robby Martin (NC State), OL Wyatt Minor (Youngstown State), OL Kimo Makane’ole (LSU), DE Braden Siders (Wyoming), LB Chase Wilson (Colorado State), LB Ashton Woods (North Carolina), CB Derek Carter (Jacksonville State), CB Jordan Scruggs (South Alabama), CB Devonte Golden-Nelson (Akron), CB Michael Coats Jr. (Nevada), S Justin Harrington (Washington), S Will Davis (Virginia Union), S Fred Perry (Jacksonville State), S Jordan Walker (Chattanooga), and K Ethan Head (Tulane).
