Former Four-Star, Florida DB Transfer Contacted by West Virginia in Portal
Florida defensive back transfer Gregory Smith III (6'3", 211 lbs) has received an offer from West Virginia and is planning to take a visit. According to multiple reports, Smith took a visit to Miami (FL) on Thursday.
The 2024 four-star recruit from Sebring, Florida, picked the Gators over Florida State, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Louisville, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia.
He played in five games as a true freshman at safety, recording five tackles and one pass breakup.
Smith will have all four years of eligibility remaining. Just last year, the NCAA passed a rule that exempts postseason play of any kind (conference championships and bowl games) from counting against a player's four-game limit to retain a redshirt. So, although Smith played in five games, he gets to utilize his redshirt and still has four years to play.
West Virginia's current safety group: Jordan Walker, Fred Perry, Jordan Scruggs, Israel Boyce, Justin Harrington, William Davis, Kekoura Tarnue, Zae Jennings, Jason Cross Jr.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Jackson State Star Receiver Transfer Isaiah Spencer Sets Visit to West Virginia
Texas Tech Pass Rusher Joseph Adedire is Currently Visiting West Virginia
Experienced Jacksonville State Offensive Tackle Transfer to Visit WVU, Two Others
Another Blue Blood Enters the Mix for West Virginia Target Braydon Hawthorne