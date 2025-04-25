Mountaineers Now

Former Four-Star, Florida DB Transfer Contacted by West Virginia in Portal

West Virginia has its eyes set on improving the depth in the secondary.

Schuyler Callihan

Florida Gators defensive back Gregory Smith III (30) runs a drill during spring football practice at Heavener Football Complex at the University of Florida in Gainesville, FL on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun] / Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK
Florida defensive back transfer Gregory Smith III (6'3", 211 lbs) has received an offer from West Virginia and is planning to take a visit. According to multiple reports, Smith took a visit to Miami (FL) on Thursday.

The 2024 four-star recruit from Sebring, Florida, picked the Gators over Florida State, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Louisville, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia.

He played in five games as a true freshman at safety, recording five tackles and one pass breakup.

Smith will have all four years of eligibility remaining. Just last year, the NCAA passed a rule that exempts postseason play of any kind (conference championships and bowl games) from counting against a player's four-game limit to retain a redshirt. So, although Smith played in five games, he gets to utilize his redshirt and still has four years to play.

West Virginia's current safety group: Jordan Walker, Fred Perry, Jordan Scruggs, Israel Boyce, Justin Harrington, William Davis, Kekoura Tarnue, Zae Jennings, Jason Cross Jr.

