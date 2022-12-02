Skip to main content

West Virginia Targeting Explosive WR in Portal

WVU staying active in the portal.

West Virginia is looking to add one or two veterans to its receiver room this offseason to help make up for Bryce Ford-Wheaton entering the 2023 NFL Draft. Regardless of what Ford-Wheaton decided to do, they were aiming to add at least one veteran piece.

One name to watch for is former South Florida wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr., who received an offer from the coaching staff earlier in the week. The explosive playmaker was named to the All-AAC First-Team as a returner. Horn returned seven kicks for 209 yards and one touchdown while also registering 37 receptions for 551 yards and three scores.

West Virginia may need to a kick returner if Sam James chooses to forgo his last season of eligibility for the NFL. This season, James returned 11 kicks for 214 yards. 

Horn will have two years of eligibility remaining.

He will be revealing his top four schools on Sunday and plans to sign on Christmas day.

