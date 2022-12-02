West Virginia Targeting Explosive WR in Portal

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineers Now, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

West Virginia is looking to add one or two veterans to its receiver room this offseason to help make up for Bryce Ford-Wheaton entering the 2023 NFL Draft. Regardless of what Ford-Wheaton decided to do, they were aiming to add at least one veteran piece.

One name to watch for is former South Florida wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr., who received an offer from the coaching staff earlier in the week. The explosive playmaker was named to the All-AAC First-Team as a returner. Horn returned seven kicks for 209 yards and one touchdown while also registering 37 receptions for 551 yards and three scores.

West Virginia may need to a kick returner if Sam James chooses to forgo his last season of eligibility for the NFL. This season, James returned 11 kicks for 214 yards.

Horn will have two years of eligibility remaining.

He will be revealing his top four schools on Sunday and plans to sign on Christmas day.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan @Callihan_