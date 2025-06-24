Former WVU Star Recruit Chooses New School, Joining Several Familiar Faces
A new pipeline appears to have been created in the transfer portal as Southern Miss has just landed its fifth former West Virginia Mountaineer this offseason - freshman defensive lineman Amir Leonard-Jean Charles.
Charles joins fellow 2025 member offensive lineman Jahmir Davis, wide receiver/tight end TJ Johnson, and defensive linemen Elijah Kinsler and Zachariah Keith. He was a member of WVU's 2025 signing class and was widely considered one of the top prospects in the group coming to Morgantown.
The WVU legacy picked the Mountaineers over offers from Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Memphis, Michigan, Missouri, Ole Miss, Purdue, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas, and a few others.
Charles enrolled in the winter and participated in spring ball before leaving the program in early April. The coaching staff had to make tweaks to the roster as the NCAA appeared to be headed toward a hard cutdown to 105 players per roster. Since his departure, it was announced that players could be grandfathered in and not count toward the limit.
Charles will have all four years of eligibility remaining.
