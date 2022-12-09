Former Wyoming Defensive End Picks Up WVU Offer

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineers Now, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

In his first season of seeing serious game action, Wyoming defensive end Oluwaseyi Omotosho showed out posting 46 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, and one fumble recovery.

Now, he's looking to make the jump to Power Five football and has entered his name into the transfer portal. Although it's still early in the process, Omotosho's only Power Five offers at the moment consist of Oregon State, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia. However, he also holds offers from Appalachian State, Houston, Nevada, and Stephen F. Austin.

With Dante Stills heading to the NFL and Taijh Alston entering the portal himself, the Mountaineers could use some more bodies on the defensive front. At 6'2", 246 lbs, I'm not sure that he would stick at defensive end in West Virginia's scheme. He could possibly slide into the BANDIT role alongside Jared Bartlett and Lanell Carr.

Omotosho will have three years of eligibility remaining.

