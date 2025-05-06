BREAKING: Former Xavier Signee Jayden Forsythe Commits to West Virginia
Recruiting well in the transfer portal is key, especially for a first-year head coach who has to replace an entire roster. West Virginia's Ross Hodge has done a tremendous job of beating out some big programs for some of the porta's top talent, but he has not neglected the high school ranks.
On Tuesday, the Mountaineers picked up a commitment from former Xavier signee Jayden Forsythe. The 6-foot-5, 190-pound guard out of Norristown, Pennsylvania, was granted release from his National Letter of Intent when head coach Sean Miller left Xavier for the Texas head coaching job.
Although it's under a new coaching staff at West Virginia, this is the second consecutive offseason where the Mountaineers have landed a player who signed with the Musketeers. Centerville, Ohio, native Jonathan Powell went that route a year ago.
Forsythe also held offers from Butler, George Mason, High Point, Hofstra, Illinois, Mississippi State, Northwestern, Penn State, Texas A&M, Rhode Island, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and a few others.
His biggest strength is shooting the ball from range. During the EYBL circuit, he connected on over 40% of his shot attempts from beyond the arc and was the only player to do so who attempted at least 75 shots. At the Peach Jam last summer, he averaged 9.5 points per game and shot 39.5% from three.
