Grand Canyon's Double-Double Machine Hears from West Virginia in Transfer Portal
Another player has been added to West Virginia's growing list of transfer portal targets. The Mountaineers recently reached out to Grand Canyon forward transfer Duke Brennan, according to Sam Kayser of 24/7 High School Hoops.
Others who have contacted Brennan include Arizona State, Clemson, DePaul, Iowa, Oklahoma State, Rutgers, Seton Hall, Stanford, TCU, Texas Tech, USC, and Villanova.
The 6'10", 235-pound big man does have some Power Four experience, having started his collegiate career at Arizona State. He appeared in 36 games for the Sun Devils but saw limited action at just nine minutes per game. In two seasons with the Lopes, Brennan has grown into a rock-solid, consistent player, posting 8.6 points and 7.8 rebounds a night.
This season alone, Brennan nearly averaged a double-double with 10.4 points and 9.2 rebounds and did an exceptional job creating second-chance opportunities with 3.4 of those rebounds coming on the offensive glass.
Unlike what WVU fans saw this season with Amani Hansberry, who played a little out of position at the five, Brennan is a pure post-up big man. He's only attempted three triples in his career, so don't expect that to be a new tool he'll add out of nowhere.
Brennan will have one year of eligibility remaining.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
West Virginia is Targeting a Three-Point Sharpshooter in the Transfer Portal
WATCH: Rich Rodriguez Gold and Blue Showcase Press Conference
Former West Virginia Forward Amani Hansberry Chooses Transfer Destination
Former WVU Linebacker Accepts First College Head Coaching Job