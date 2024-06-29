LB Grant Beerman Recaps WVU Visit, Reveals Timeline for Decision
Class of 2025 linebacker Grant Beerman (6'4", 220 lbs) of Lakota West High School in West Chester, Ohio took an official visit to West Virginia last weekend and left Morgantown with WVU high on his list.
"It was great, my parents and I had an amazing time hanging with the staff, coaches and players," Beerman told West Virginia on SI. "My biggest takeaway from the trip was the campus, going to Coach Brown's house and being on the lake was very eye-opening to just some of the activities near campus. I was also super impressed with Coach Koonz and how he walked me through what a daily schedule would look like and just a few things I could do to get better day to day."
Beerman also took officials to Cincinnati, Michigan State, and Purdue. He informed me that he plans on announcing his decision date soon with a commitment to be made sometime in the next week.
Last season, Beerman racked up 79 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, four sacks, two forced fumbles, and two pass deflections.
