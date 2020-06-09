Highlights & Analysis of Each WVU Defensive Commit

DE Hammond Russell (Dublin, OH)

Analysis: Russell has a knack for applying pressure on the quarterback and has a great jump off the line of scrimmage. His speed off of the edge is what makes him so intriguing to watch and will be what allows him to compete for playing time early in his career.

Offers: Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan State, Cincinnati, and about 15 others.

Highlights: Click here.

DL Brayden Dudley (Hoschton, GA)

Analysis: He has a really good jump off the line of scrimmage and stays low, providing a strong push off the edge. He's got the closing speed to chase down a scrambling quarterback and make a quarterback's life a hard time. With the Mountaineers stacking up defensive linemen, it is hard to say where exactly he fits in when it comes to where he will line up. However, he could be one of those "positionless" defensive lineman that can play all across the defensive front.

Offers: East Carolina, Michigan State, Central Florida, Western Kentucky, and a few others.

Highlights: Click here.

S Saint McLeod (Philadelphia, PA)

Analysis: McLeod is a vicious hitter that can be extremely helpful when coming downhill and stopping the run game. He possesses great hands and makes really good jumps on routes, which will often times leads to interceptions. He's got a very similar game to that of current West Virginia safety, Tykee Smith. McLeod will likely see a lot of playing time early in his career, just like Smith has.

Offers: Iowa State, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma State, Pitt, Rutgers, Tennessee, and several others.

Highlights: Click here.

