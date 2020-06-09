MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Highlights & Analysis of Each WVU Defensive Commit

Schuyler Callihan

DE Hammond Russell (Dublin, OH)

Analysis: Russell has a knack for applying pressure on the quarterback and has a great jump off the line of scrimmage. His speed off of the edge is what makes him so intriguing to watch and will be what allows him to compete for playing time early in his career.

Offers: Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan State, Cincinnati, and about 15 others.

Highlights: Click here.

DL Brayden Dudley (Hoschton, GA)

Analysis: He has a really good jump off the line of scrimmage and stays low, providing a strong push off the edge. He's got the closing speed to chase down a scrambling quarterback and make a quarterback's life a hard time. With the Mountaineers stacking up defensive linemen, it is hard to say where exactly he fits in when it comes to where he will line up. However, he could be one of those "positionless" defensive lineman that can play all across the defensive front.

Offers: East Carolina, Michigan State, Central Florida, Western Kentucky, and a few others.

Highlights: Click here.

S Saint McLeod (Philadelphia, PA)

Analysis: McLeod is a vicious hitter that can be extremely helpful when coming downhill and stopping the run game. He possesses great hands and makes really good jumps on routes, which will often times leads to interceptions. He's got a very similar game to that of current West Virginia safety, Tykee Smith. McLeod will likely see a lot of playing time early in his career, just like Smith has.

Offers: Iowa State, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma State, Pitt, Rutgers, Tennessee, and several others.

Highlights: Click here.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

West Virginia Makes Top 5 for 2021 Linebacker Mikai Gbayor

The Mountaineers are squarely in the picture for 2021 linebacker

Schuyler Callihan

WATCH: WVU OL Commit Tomas Rimac Highlights & Analysis

Taking an in-depth look at what the Mountaineers are getting with their latest commitment

Schuyler Callihan

by

hokieHater

WATCH: Tshiebwe Hitting Threes & Looking Bigger in Latest Workout Video

Oscar Tshiebwe looks like he is on a mission to dominate in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

by

Mtneerfan

BREAKING: 2021 OL Tomas Rimac Commits to West Virginia

The Mountaineers pick up their eleventh commitment of the 2021 class

Schuyler Callihan

ESPN Update on FPI Season Prediction for West Virginia

Does the ESPN FPI love or hate the Mountaineers in 2020?

Schuyler Callihan

WATCH: The Schuyler Callihan Show Ep. 6 | WVU TE Commit Victor Wikstrom

West Virginia commit Victor Wikstrom joins the show

Schuyler Callihan

WATCH: Kaden Prather Highlights & Analysis

An in-depth look at West Virginia's latest commitment

Schuyler Callihan

Highlights & Analysis of Each WVU Offensive Commit

Diving deep into what the future of the Mountaineers offense will look like

Schuyler Callihan

Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

Full in-depth look at which top recruits are heavily interested in WVU

Schuyler Callihan

Best Virginia's Roster for the 2020 TBT

The WVU alumni team is looking stacked for upcoming tournament

Schuyler Callihan