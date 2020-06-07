Highlights & Analysis of Each WVU Offensive Commit

QB Will Crowder (Gardendale, AL)

Analysis: He is a dual threat quarterback, but will do most of his damage through the air completing just over 70% of his passes for 2,615 yards and 25 touchdowns. Has extremely good touch on his passes and places the ball in the right spot. Very much a precision passer.

Offers: Boise State, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and several others.

Highlights: Click here.

RB Jaylen Anderson (Massillon, OH)

Analysis: Anderson is a physical running back that takes pride in running through defenders with ease. Despite being mainly a physical back, he does possess traits of a make-you-miss runner as well. He is beaming of star potential.

Offers: Duke, Florida, Iowa, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Louisville, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Pitt and several others.

Highlights: Click here.

WR Kaden Prather (Germantown, MD)

Analysis: His size is certainly the thing that jumps right off the screen when you watch his film. Although 6'3", 210-pounds doesn't seem extremely overwhelming, Prather just towers over every defender that lines up across from him. His big frame will be a huge asset to the Mountaineers' passing game for years to come.

Offers: Oklahoma, Penn State, Maryland, South Carolina, Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, Florida State and several others.

Highlights: Click here.

WR Andrew Wilson-Lamp (Massillon, OH)

Analysis: Wilson-Lamp does a really good job of getting vertical and creating separation from defenders with his elite speed. He's a smooth runner, which makes it easy for him to come in and out of his breaks. He'll need to pad on about ten or so pounds so he can become more of a threat in the intermediate game and have the ability to absorb hits over the middle. Wilson-Lamp will give West Virginia an immediate deep ball threat in the passing game and a tall, lanky target to make those fade catches in the back of the end zone.

Offers: Kentucky, Michigan State, Vanderbilt, Duke, Iowa State, Pitt, Wisconsin, and regional recruiting rival, Penn State.

Highlights: Click here.

TE Victor Wikstrom (Stockholm, Sweden)

Analysis: Having only played the game of football only five years, Wikstrom has made big strides. With that said, there is still a lot about his game that still needs to be developed. He's a raw talent, but has the work ethic and drive to be a legitimate college tight end. After a year or two of college experience under his belt, he could be one of the hidden gems in this recruiting class.

Offers: Charlotte, Eastern Michigan, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, and UMass.

Highlights: Click here.

TE Treylan Davis (Jackson, OH)

Analysis: Davis has a very intriguing frame at 6'5", 215-pounds and despite having the build of a wide receiver, he does a really good job in run blocking. His highlight reel is filled with plays of him driving a defender ten to fifteen yards before slamming them straight into the ground.

Davis can be a factor in the passing game, but that will come with time. His main priority will be to create plays for the backs and quarterbacks when evading the pass rush.

Offers: Arkansas, Cincinnati, Wisconsin, Bowling Green, and several others.

Highlights: Click here.

