Highlights + Evaluation of WVU CB Commit Deuce Edwards
Saturday afternoon, class of 2025 cornerback Deuce Edwards announced his commitment to West Virginia. He chose the Mountaineers over Michigan State and Virginia Tech while also holding offers from Boston College, Clemson, Colorado, Florida State, Indiana, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, NC State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, and several other Power Four schools.
Evaluation:
This kid is going to be a fan favorite in Morgantown, thanks to the way he plays the game. Edwards plays with maximum effort and has a physical nature to him that most corners are hesitant to play with. He has tremendous ball skills which are evident not only on the defensive side of the ball, but from his time spent playing receiver. Edwards has a great feel for playing zone coverage and knows when to bail on the deep route and crash down on the underneath option. Very Beanie Bishop like in that sense. Man coverage will need some work, but with his skillset it won't take long for him to be highly productive in it at the next level. He's also a very sure tackle in the open space, helping shut down the run game on the perimeter. Multi-year starter caliber player, who will make an impact from day one.
