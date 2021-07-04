Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSubscribeSI.com
Search

Highlights + Evaluation of WVU CB Commit Jacolby Spells

Taking a look at what the Mountaineers are getting with their newest addition to the 2022 class.
Author:
Publish date:

Sunday afternoon, West Virginia secured its 11th commitment of the 2022 recruiting class with the addition of cornerback Jacolby Spells (5'11", 170 lbs) of American Heritage HS in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Highlights:

Analysis:

Spells is a very physical corner that plays aggressively and excels in press coverage. He tracks the ball exceptionally well and takes away any threat of the deep ball. West Virginia is getting a guy that can not just contribute early in his career but potentially even compete for the No. 3 spot in the cornerback room as soon as his true freshman season. Spells has all of the tools to develop into a star corner in the Big 12 Conference down the road. This is a huge get for Neal Brown and his coaching staff. The Mountaineers are certainly on pace to have one of the best recruiting classes in program history and landing Spells is a big part in that.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

WVU RB Target Justin Williams Sets Decision Date

Highlights + Evaluation of WVU DE Commit Zion Young

WVU Legacy Earns First Offer

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Screen Shot 2021-07-04 at 12.49.15 PM
Recruiting

Highlights + Evaluation of WVU CB Commit Jacolby Spells

Screen Shot 2021-06-06 at 10.31.39 AM
Recruiting

BREAKING: CB Jacolby Spells Commits to West Virginia

Untitled design
noncategorized

Hot Clicks: Top WVU Stories of the Week

West Virginia guard Miles "Deuce" McBride (4) had a career-high 29 points in the win over No. 23 Kansas.
Basketball

Miles McBride Posts Farewell Tweet to WVU Fans

download (1)
Football

Freshmen Faces: RB Justin Johnson Jr.

West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges drives the lane for one of his five field goals on the evening on his way to a career-high 22 points and grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds.
Basketball

Projecting WVU's Starting Five

Tuesday, February 9, 2021: West Virginia guard Sean McNeil posted a career-high 26 points in the 82-71 win over Texas Tech.
Basketball

OFFICIAL: Sean McNeil Will Return for One More Season

USATSI_13793373_168388579_lowres
Basketball

REPORT: Sean McNeil Makes Decision on NBA Draft