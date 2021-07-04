Highlights + Evaluation of WVU CB Commit Jacolby Spells

Taking a look at what the Mountaineers are getting with their newest addition to the 2022 class.

Sunday afternoon, West Virginia secured its 11th commitment of the 2022 recruiting class with the addition of cornerback Jacolby Spells (5'11", 170 lbs) of American Heritage HS in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Highlights:

Analysis:

Spells is a very physical corner that plays aggressively and excels in press coverage. He tracks the ball exceptionally well and takes away any threat of the deep ball. West Virginia is getting a guy that can not just contribute early in his career but potentially even compete for the No. 3 spot in the cornerback room as soon as his true freshman season. Spells has all of the tools to develop into a star corner in the Big 12 Conference down the road. This is a huge get for Neal Brown and his coaching staff. The Mountaineers are certainly on pace to have one of the best recruiting classes in program history and landing Spells is a big part in that.

