Highlights + Evaluation of WVU CB Commit Serious Stinyard

The West Virginia Mountaineers gained another commitment in the secondary on Tuesday, landing cornerback Serious Stinyard (5'11", 180 lbs) out of Gaither High School in Tampa, Florida. Stinyard chose WVU over Kansas State and Minnesota. He also held offers from Bowling Green, East Carolina, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, NC State, Temple, Toledo, USF, and a few others.
Stinyard was asked to play press man coverage a ton last season and excelled. He does a great job of jamming the receiver and knocking him off his route early on in the play, but also runs his guy off his marker. He's very handsy and very physical within the first five yards which oftentimes takes his receiver out of the play right out of the shoot. He might be the Mountaineers' most pure man coverage defender in this class and because he's so advanced, it will allow him to push for a role early in his career. He doesn't have blazing speed, but he's able to run stride for stride with most receivers. Like his fellow classmate, Deuce Edwards, Stinyard has the potential to be a multi-year starter.
