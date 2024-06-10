Highlights + Evaluation of WVU DB Commit Elgin Sessions
On Sunday, West Virginia secured another commitment in the 2025 recruiting class, this time from safety Elgin Sessions out of Irmo, South Carolina. Sessions picked WVU over Appalachian State, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Duke, East Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia Tech, Liberty, Marshall, Miami (OH), Old Dominion, and Stanford.
Highlights: Click here.
Evaluation:
Sessions is committed as a safety, but I'm not so sure he's locked in at that position when he reaches WVU. He's played a ton of corner and probably more so than safety so far during his time at Dutch Fork High School.
In press man coverage, Sessions does a good job of running stride for stride with the receiver, not allowing much separation. He plays the game at 100 mile per hour with zero hesitation. That, plus his versatility is what leads me to believe he'll have a chance to play pretty early on in his career.
Of the few clips shown at safety, he displays good instincts by making consistent jumps on pass plays, piercing his way into the passing window. Very few defensive backs are willing to come downhill and be a contributor in shutting down the run game. Not Sessions. This young man plays with physicality and can deliver big hits in the open field. A really complete player the Mountaineers are getting here.
