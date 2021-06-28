Highlights + Evaluation of WVU DE Commit Aric Burton

Monday afternoon, West Virginia secured their 9th commitment of the 2022 recruiting class with defensive end Aric Burton announcing his pledge to the Mountaineers.

Burton (Germany) becomes the third recruit WVU has landed from the PPI Recruits circuit and the seventh international player in Neal Brown's tenure joining P Josh Growden (Australia), S Alonzo Addae (Canada), DE Akheem Mesidor (Canada), DB Jaïro Faverus (Netherlands), DE Edward Vesterinen (Finland), and TE Victor Wikström (Sweden).

Highlights:

Analysis:

Burton has a pretty thin frame (6'5", 210 lbs) but has the measurables to be a successful player at the next level. The most important thing for Burton over the next couple of years is to continue adding muscle and learning how to play with the added weight. Burton takes advantage of his speed and athleticism to make plays all over the field. This upcoming season, he will be playing at Clearwater International Academy which will be quite the step up in competition for him. It'll be interesting to see how he sheds blocks and fights through double teams when they get thrown at him. Overall, he has the ability to develop into a multi-year starter at the BANDIT position in Jordan Lesley's defense.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

2022 DE Tomiwa Durojaiye Reshapes Top List of Schools

WVU Makes Top 3 for 2022 S Jacolby Spells

WVU is Making 2023 DL Joel Starlings a Priority

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.