Highlights + Evaluation of WVU DE Zion Young

A look at the Mountaineers' newest member of the 2022 recruiting class.
Author:
Publish date:

Monday afternoon, West Virginia secured their 10th commitment of the 2022 recruiting class with defensive end Zion Young announcing his pledge to the Mountaineers.

Young (Westlake HS) becomes the second commit from the state of Georgia in the 2020 class, joining defensive back Mumu Bin-Wahad (Loganville HS)

Highlights:

Analysis:

At roughly 6'4" 240-lbs, he already has the size to play at the next level. His strength immediately jumps off the film with the ability to keep offensive lineman at arm's length, then shed the block to make a play or can bull rush the edge and collapse the pocket. Some of his success can also be attributed to keeping his eyes in the backfield while shedding blocks. Additionally, Young can drop back into pass coverage, giving the versatility the coaching staff has made a priority since arriving in Morgantown. 

