Highlights + Evaluation of WVU Defensive Back Commit Emory Snyder

A closer look at one of the newest Mountaineers.

Schuyler Callihan

Emory Snyder
Back in mid-April, the West Virginia Mountaineers added another future piece to the secondary with the commitment of class of 2026 defensive back Emory Snyder (6'4", 205 lbs), who hails from Bixby, Oklahoma.

Snyder picked the Mountaineers over offers from Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Colorado State, Dartmouth, Illinois State, New Mexico, North Texas, Rice, Sam Houston, San Diego State, Texas State, Towson, Tulsa, UTSA, Washington State, Yale, and a few others.

As a junior, Snyder totaled 45 tackles, 14 pass breakups, six interceptions, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

Here's a look at his film and where we think he'll project in the West Virginia defense.

Highlights

Evaluation

Snyder is a bit of a Swiss Army Knife. He has the length to bother receivers in press-man coverage as a corner, the physicality to cover big slots and tight ends over the middle, and the speed to float from sideline to sideline as a deep safety. Snyder's a smooth runner who can recover quickly and consistently make a play on the ball. Does a tremendous job of jumping routes and baiting the quarterback to make a bad decision - has a nose for the football. Quickly diagnoses where the quarterback wants to go and uses his experience as a receiver to run the route for the receiver and create tight windows. Could see him split time as a SAM linebacker and big nickel at WVU.

