Highlights + Evaluation of WVU Defensive Back Commit Taj Powell
Earlier this month, class of 2026 defensive back Taj Powell, a 6'3", 205-pounder from Springfield, Ohio, announced his commitment to West Virginia. Taj is the brother of former Mountaineer basketball guard, Jonathan Powell, who transferred to North Carolina this offseason.
Powell picked the Mountaineers over offers from Buffalo, Eastern Kentucky, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Miami (OH), Ohio, Temple, Toledo, and a few others.
So, what does the newest member of the Powell family bring to WVU football?
Highlights
Evaluation
Powell is a hybrid box safety/outside linebacker who can really get after the passer when rushing off the edge. His quick first step and speed off the ball allow him to get in the backfield pretty quickly, either rushing the quarterback's decision or shutting down the run game. There's a chance he moves to linebacker full-time once he reaches Morgantown. His frame, skillset, and tape scream linebacker. He's not heavily involved in pass coverage, but is certainly capable of holding his own over the middle of the field.
Depending on how WVU's roster is constructed when he arrives on campus, he could see a limited role on defense as a true freshman. Ideally, though, Powell will get sprinkled into some action through four games, redshirt, and then as a redshirt freshman move into a limited role at linebacker before competing for a starting job in year thgree.
