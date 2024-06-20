Highlights + Evaluation of WVU DL Commit Amir Leonard-Jean Charles
Class of 2025 defensive lineman Amir Leonard-Jean Charles followed in his mother's footsteps on Wednesday, choosing to attend West Virginia University. The Nashville, Tennessee product picked the Mountaineers over Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Memphis, Michigan, Missouri, Ole Miss, Purdue, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas, and several others.
Highlights: Click here.
Evaluation:
A true interior defender who gobbles up the run game. He can bounce outside if needed, but he's more suited to be a 3-technique, 2i, or 0 (true nose). Plays with a strong lower half and heavy hands, making life difficult for centers and undersized guards. Not a true threat as a pass rusher, but can push the nose of the pocket and flush out the quarterback. Most interior defensive lineman need a couple years of development before being able to truly push for a role, but Charles already has the body to play at the next level, checking in at 6'4", 305 pounds. The strength is there, the technique is there. It will all come down to how quickly he can pick up the defense and adjust to the routine of a college athlete. Huge anchor for the future of West Virginia's defense.
READ MORE ABOUT WVU ATHLETICS
Neal Brown's Eyes Are Set on Big 12 Title, College Football Playoffs
How Tough is West Virginia's Schedule? The FPI Weighs In