Highlights + Evaluation of WVU DL Commit Brandon Caesar

Saturday, class of 2025 defensive lineman Brandon Caesar went public with his commitment to West Virginia.
The 6'4", 260-pounder from Cleveland Heights, Ohio is a massive get for the Mountaineers. He picked WVU over Alabama, Duke, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Pitt, Purdue, Rutgers, Texas A&M, USC, Wisconsin, and several others.
Ceasar is an elite run defender who can really set the edge as a down lineman. Double teams are thrown his way constantly, but are quite honestly a waste of time. He rips right through them with ease, maybe delaying him by 0.3 seconds if we're being generous to the opposing linemen. Not exactly sure what his wingspan is, but boy, he plays really long. Has a long reach and with the power he generates from his lower half, it puts o-lineman in a difficult spot. For some reason, I see a lot of Dante Stills in this game. Yes, they're different in a lot of ways, but I see No. 55 when I watch this kid.
