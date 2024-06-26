Highlights + Evaluation of WVU DL Commit Evan Powell
On Tuesday, class of 2025 defensive lineman Evan Powell (6'3", 255 lbs) of Huntingtown, Maryland announced his commitment to the West Virginia Mountaineers. Powell selected WVU over offers from Army, Buffalo, James Madison, Kent State, Marshall, Memphis, Navy, Old Dominion, Temple, Toledo, and a few others.
One of the most underrated prospects in West Virginia's 2025 recruiting class, in my opinion. Powell is extremely active, making something happen on just about every play he's involved in. When he's not collecting a sack or tackle for loss, he's putting a hit on the QB, getting his hands up in passing lanes, or chasing the QB off a comfortable throwing platform. He played primarily with his hand in the dirt as a defensive end in a 3-4 defense which will make for a smooth transition to Jordan Lesley's system. That being said, I do believe he has the traits to move to bandit as a stand up edge rusher. At the moment, he's more of a speed rusher who relies on his athleticism to affect the quarterback.
