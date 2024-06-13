Mountaineers Now

Highlights + Evaluation of WVU DL Commit Taylor Brown

A scouting report on the newest West Virginia defensive line commit.

Schuyler Callihan

Wednesday morning, the West Virginia Mountaineers added defensive lineman Taylor Brown to their 2025 recruiting class. Brown chose WVU over offers from Buffalo, James Madison, Marshall, Memphis, Pitt, Temple, and a few others.

Highlights: Click here.

Evaluation:

Brown is a little undersized (right now) to play the interior defensive line at the next level, but his athleticism is what makes him so dangerous. I expect he'll pack on 15-20 pounds before his freshman season in Morgantown and if he can, I believe he'll have a chance to battle for a spot in the rotation. He has a quick first step, moves extremely well laterally, and can get to the QB in a hurry. Brown is extremely underrated but is someone the staff has identified as a Big 12 caliber player that just needs to fill out his frame. This young man could be the sleeper of the class - a possible hidden gem.

