Highlights + Evaluation of WVU EDGE Commit Romando Johnson
Earlier this week, West Virginia landed a commitment from edge Romando Johnson from Pompano City Beach, Florida.
He chose the Mountaineers over offers from Akron, Boston College, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Connecticut, East Carolina, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida International, Liberty, Louisville, Miami, Mississippi State, Penn State, Pitt, Purdue, Rutgers, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USF, Wake Forest, Western Kentucky, Western Michigan, and Wisconsin.
Highlights: Click here.
Evaluation:
Johnson has a quick first step off the edge and uses his speed to beat his man off the ball. He'll need to get a little more handsy at the next level and use his strength to power rush, which is something he hasn't had to do a whole lot of in high school because of his athleticism. He can play with his hand in the dirt, but certainly projects more as a stand up edge rusher in West Virginia's system aka the SPUR position. In the run game, he does an excellent job in containment shutting down the outside and funneling runs back inside. It may take a couple years of development, but Johnson can be a solid rotational player with eventual starting potential.
