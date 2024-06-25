Highlights + Evaluation of WVU LB Commit Michael Hastie
West Virginia picked up a commitment on Monday from class of 2025 linebacker Michael Hastie (6'3", 215 lbs) of Douglasville, Georgia. He chose the Mountaineers over Cincinnati, Duke, Florida State, Indiana, Kansas, Louisville, Minnesota, North Carolina, Pitt, SMU, Texas A&M, UCF, Wake Forest, and several others.
Highlights: Click here.
Evaluation:
A pure athlete and a really solid running back in his own right. Probably could play that position for several teams at the next level, but projects to have a much higher ceiling as a linebacker with really good ball skills. Hastie fits the run game well and make a ton of plays at or behind the line of scrimmage. Teams are going to try and run the ball in the opposite direction from him once he fully develops at WVU, but Jordan Lesley can scheme things up to funnel it back inside in his direction. He's listed at 215 pounds, but it's a lean 215. Give him two years with Mike Joseph and he'll have the look of an NFL linebacker. From a pass coverage standpoint, he has some work to do in terms of remaining in an athletic position and being ready to make a play on the ball but he fills zones well, giving him a good starting point.
