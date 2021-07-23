Highlights + Evaluation of WVU LB Commit Raleigh Collins III

Taking an in-depth look at what West Virginia is getting in their newest linebacker commit.

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Christopher Hall, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Class of 2022 linebacker Raleigh Collins III of (6'3", 205 lbs) of Neumann Goretti HS in Philadelphia, PA, announced Friday evening his commitment to West Virginia University, choosing the Mountaineers over Penn State. He also held offers from Oregon, Maryland, Cincinnati, Pitt, Boston College and Ole Miss, to name a few.

Highlights Click Here

Evaluation: Collins III has spent his high school career in the secondary, but defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley and inside linebacker coach Jeff Koontz have identified him as a linebacker - it may be due to the fact the bad intentions he has when approaching the ball carriers, delivering devastating blows and the ability to shed blocks and naturally, his size. He is versatile and athletic and may fit into the bandit role (Hybrid of linebacker/defensive back) and his physicality will be another welcome presence in the box. Then again, once he gets a closer evaluation and adds weight, he could shift to weakside linebacker. His versatility is exactly what makes him appealing in this WVU defense - an athlete, the coaching staff, can line up nearly anywhere, something the staff is evolving more towards.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner.

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly