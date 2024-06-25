Highlights + Evaluation of WVU QB Commit Brodie McWhorter
West Virginia landed a huge piece to the 2026 recruiting puzzle on Monday with four-star quarterback Brodie McWhorter announcing his pledge to the program.
The Cartersville, Georgia native picked the Mountaineers over a bevy of offers which include the likes of Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio State, Oregon, TCU, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, and many others.
Highlights: Click here.
Evaluation:
This kid is a future star. I don't slap that kind of label on many recruits, especially ones at his age. But this young man is the real deal. He plays with tremendous poise in the pocket and has the awareness to know when it's time to flush out of the pocket and extend the play. McWhorter doesn't have elite speed, but is a very efficient runner who can escape pressure and run through tackles. Very Marchiol-like in his running style. As far as the passing game is concerned, he has top tier arm strength and it shows at all three levels and not just the deep ball. You'll see several throws across the field or in tight windows where the ball has to be delivered with high velocity and he puts it right on the spot. Has a smooth, repeatable release that allows him to complete passes at a high level. As a sophomore in 2023, McWhorter threw for 2,128 yards and 20 touchdowns while completing 65% of his pass attempts. He added 530 yards on the ground along with another five scores.
