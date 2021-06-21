Highlights + Evaluation of WVU QB Commit Nicco Marchiol

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Monday evening, class of 2022 QB Nicco Marchiol (6'2", 215 lbs) of Chandler, AZ announced his commitment to West Virginia. Marchiol chose the Mountaineers over Arizona State and Michigan State. However, he did have offers from several other Power 5 schools such as Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Penn State, Rutgers, TCU, USC, Utah, and Washington State.

Below are Marchiol's highlights from his junior season along with a little analysis.

Analysis: Marchiol does a good job of improvising when a play breaks down and makes big plays with his legs. He's very smooth in his throwing motion and has a good feel for dropping the ball over the receiver's shoulder, especially on fades in the back corner of the end zone. Not only does Marchiol have a strong and accurate arm but he knows when to let it rip and when to take what the defense is giving him. He's an excellent decision-maker that has great fluidity in the pocket and doesn't get overwhelmed by pressure. With Marchiol's skill set, he will be able to compete for the starting job early in his career.

