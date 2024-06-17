Highlights + Evaluation of WVU Safety Commit Sammy Etienne
Monday morning, class of 2025 safety Sammy Etienne committed to West Virginia. He chose the Mountaineers over Akron, Charlotte, Colorado, Georgia State, Liberty, Kansas State, Marshall, UAB, USF, and others.
Highlights: Click here.
Evaluation:
Etienne is a true athlete. I don't know if the WVU coaching staff would ever entertain the thought of having him be a two-way player like they're testing out with Rodney Gallagher, but he would definitely have the skills to do so. If they do, he would be the opposite of Gallagher in that he would spend much of his time on defense while getting a few opportunities at receiver. Should he just stick at safety full-time, he'll be a chess piece that Jordan Lesley and ShaDon Brown can use to their advantage. They try to recruit guys that can play multiple positions, but Etienne can really do it all. His best positional fit, in my opinion, would be free safety. A redshirt year and then a special teams/depth piece year feel like the best course of action before Etienne fully takes over a starting role.
