Mountaineers Now

Highlights + Evaluation of WVU Spear Commit Chris Fileppo

Taking a closer look at the newest Mountaineer defensive back.

Schuyler Callihan

In this story:

Late Sunday night, the West Virginia Mountaineers were able to secure a commitment from class of 2025 linebacker/defensive back Chris Fileppo (6'3", 210 lbs) of Glenside, Pennsylvania. The former James Madison commit also held offers from Purdue, South Florida, UConn, Villanova, and a few others.

Highlights: Click here.

Evaluation:

Fileppo plays a ton of deep safety at his high school, but is someone the WVU staff envisions playing more in the box at the spear in Jordan Lesley's defense. Very athletic and a sure tackler in open space which makes him a near perfect fit for the spear. Because of his experience playing deep, he can also add depth at free, strong, and cat safety as well and perhaps, maybe even as an option at WILL linebacker if needed. Fileppo is a developmental project that will make his hay on special teams early in his career and could make an impact there fairly early. There's potential here to be a diamond in the rough.

READ MORE ABOUT WVU ATHLETICS

Highlights + Evaluation fo WVU CB Commit Serious Stinyard

Highlights + Evaluation of WVU CB Commit Deuce Edwards

Highlights + Evaluation of WVU S Commit Sammy Etienne

Published
Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

Home/Recruiting