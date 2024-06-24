Highlights + Evaluation of WVU Spear Commit Chris Fileppo
Late Sunday night, the West Virginia Mountaineers were able to secure a commitment from class of 2025 linebacker/defensive back Chris Fileppo (6'3", 210 lbs) of Glenside, Pennsylvania. The former James Madison commit also held offers from Purdue, South Florida, UConn, Villanova, and a few others.
Highlights: Click here.
Evaluation:
Fileppo plays a ton of deep safety at his high school, but is someone the WVU staff envisions playing more in the box at the spear in Jordan Lesley's defense. Very athletic and a sure tackler in open space which makes him a near perfect fit for the spear. Because of his experience playing deep, he can also add depth at free, strong, and cat safety as well and perhaps, maybe even as an option at WILL linebacker if needed. Fileppo is a developmental project that will make his hay on special teams early in his career and could make an impact there fairly early. There's potential here to be a diamond in the rough.
