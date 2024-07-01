Highlights + Evaluation of WVU WR Commit Jalil Hall
Over the weekend, West Virginia picked up a commitment from class of 2025 wide receiver Jalil Hall (6’4”, 185 lbs) of Drexel Hill, PA. He chose the Mountaineers over Duke, Maryland, Rutgers, and Syracuse while also holding offers from Buffalo, Connecticut, James Madison, Marshall, Nebraska, Pitt, Temple, Virginia Tech, and Wisconsin.
Highlights: Click here.
Evaluation:
The curl God, and I mean that in a good way. He's perfected the art of the route, knowing when to cut the depth of it to increase his chances of racking up yards after the catch. It shows up in his other routes too, but really noticeable there. Because of his size and effectiveness with the curl and tunnel screens, he has the makings of being a reliable 3rd and medium target. Aside from the intermediate and underneath stuff, Hall can really stretch the field vertically. He's a quarterback's best friend in that 50/50 balls are more like 60/40 balls. Does a great job positioning his body on those deep balls and fades to the back pylon while having the awareness of the sideline and/or back of the end zone. There's a lot to like here.
