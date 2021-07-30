Highlights + Evaluation of WVU WR Commit Kevin Thomas
West Virginia added a big piece to the 2022 recruiting class on Wednesday night with the commitment of wide receiver Kevin Thomas (6'3", 187 lbs) of Neumann Goretti/Philadelphia, PA. Thomas chose the Mountaineers over Florida, Michigan State, Nebraska, and Texas A&M.
Highlights: Click here.
Evaluation:
Thomas has a big frame, and he uses it well. He has big-play capability with the tools to get behind the defense, track the ball and high-point it for the reception, or using his strength to fight through defenders to haul it in. He also makes defenders miss and break tackles for a big gain, showcased in the running game on jet sweeps and short passes.
