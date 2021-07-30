Highlights + Evaluation of WVU WR Commit Kevin Thomas

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

West Virginia added a big piece to the 2022 recruiting class on Wednesday night with the commitment of wide receiver Kevin Thomas (6'3", 187 lbs) of Neumann Goretti/Philadelphia, PA. Thomas chose the Mountaineers over Florida, Michigan State, Nebraska, and Texas A&M.

Highlights: Click here.

Evaluation:

Thomas has a big frame, and he uses it well. He has big-play capability with the tools to get behind the defense, track the ball and high-point it for the reception, or using his strength to fight through defenders to haul it in. He also makes defenders miss and break tackles for a big gain, showcased in the running game on jet sweeps and short passes.

Want to know who is next to commit to WVU? Schuyler Callihan has got you covered! He's on an unreal 16/16 hot streak of commitment predictions! Sign up today and get the 1st month for just $1!

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Decision Dates, Predictions

WVU Football Recruiting: Inside the 2022 Class

WVU Football Schedules Fan Day

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.